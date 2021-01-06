Vietnam jails journalists for 'propaganda' critical of state

A court in Vietname finds three freelance journalists guilty of spreading anti-state propaganda. — iStock.com pic via AFP

HANOI, Jan 6 ― A court in Vietnam yesterday sentenced three freelance journalists known for their criticism of government to between 11 and 15 years in prison, after finding them guilty of spreading anti-state propaganda.

Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Tuong Thuy and Le Huu Minh Tuan were convicted of “making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the state” at a one-day trial in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Public Security said.

Dung established the Independent Journalists Association of Vietnam in 2014, which police said had sought regime change.

Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism.

The party, under the leadership of 76-year-old Nguyen Phu Trong, has intensified a crackdown on dissent ahead of its five-yearly congress due to be held later this month.

Dung was jailed for 15 years and Thuy and Tuan 11 years each.

Washington-based Radio Free Asia said Thuy had contributed commentary to RFA's Vietnamese Service, and condemned the convictions.

“The harsh sentencing of Thuy and two other independent journalists is a blatant assault on basic freedoms and flies in the face of the freedom of expression enshrined in Vietnam’s constitution,” RFA President Stephen Yates said in a statement.

RFA said two other RFA Vietnamese contributors were already serving jail terms in Vietnam: Truong Duy Nhat, a blogger who was sentenced last March to 10 years, and Nguyen Van Hoa, a videographer who was sentenced in November 2017 to seven years.

The US State Department, which has developed close ties with Hanoi while remaining concerned about its human rights record, said it was disappointed by the latest sentences, calling them “harsh” and “the latest in a worrisome trend.”

“We urge the Vietnamese government to ensure its actions are consistent with the human rights provisions of its constitution and its international obligations and commitments,” a spokesperson said.

Amnesty International said the sentences underscored Hanoi's contempt for free media, particularly ahead of the congress.

“Even by its own deeply repressive standards, the severity of the sentences show the depths being reached by Vietnam's censors,” said its deputy regional director, Emerlynne Gil.

Human Rights Watch, called the charges “bogus.”

“If the ruling party is so assured in its leadership, it should demonstrate its confidence by respecting civil and political rights,” its deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said. ― Reuters