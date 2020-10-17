Thailand reports first two local Covid-19 cases in over a month

It said in its daily report that the cases were among two Myanmar nationals living near the border with Myanmar, where infections have been surging recently. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Oct 17 — Thailand has recorded its first two locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus in more than one month, the Covid-19 administration centre said today.

It said in its daily report that the cases were among two Myanmar nationals living near the border with Myanmar, where infections have been surging recently.

The two were tested on October 13. They showed no symptoms but results were positive, the centre said in the statement. The last known local case was in early September. — Reuters