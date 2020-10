Police officers walk with their riot gear after a mass anti-government protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Oct 15 — Police in Thailand's capital Bangkok said today they would set up checkpoints coordinated with the army to stop protesters gathering under emergency measures imposed to end three months of anti-government protests.

“Stop protesting, stop the movement of people. If there is a violation, the law will be enforced,” police spokesman Yingyot Thepchamnong told a news conference.

He said that measures banning gatherings of five or more people applied only political meetings. — Reuters