Wildfire burning in Athens suburb

WIldfires are not uncommon in Greece, being a yearly challenge for the country. — Reuters pic

ATHENS, Sept 26 — A fire broke out today at a forested area in a southeastern suburb of Athens, at the foot of Mount Imitos, officials said.

More than 60 firefighters backed by 22 fire engines, five water-bombing helicopters and an airplane tackled the blaze near the residential Vyronas suburb with high winds hampering their efforts.

The adjacent houses were not in danger as the wind was blowing the fire towards the forest, the fire brigade said, according to Athens News Agency.

Wildfires are a yearly challenge for Greece during the dry summer season, with strong winds and temperatures frequently exceeding 30 degrees Celsius.

Two years ago, 102 people died in the coastal resort of Mati, near Athens, in Greece’s worst fire disaster. — AFP