French woman apologises for India holy bridge video, denies being naked

People walking on the Lakshman Jhula footbridge over the Ganges river in Rishikesh, India October 2, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW DELHI, Aug 31 — A French woman arrested for allegedly making a video of herself without clothes on a holy bridge in India apologised yesterday, but denied being completely naked and said she carried out the stunt to bring attention to sexual harassment.

Indian police said Saturday that the 27-year-old — identified as Marie-Helene — faced charges under the country's internet laws after posting footage of herself on the Lakshman Jhula, a footbridge over the Ganges river made famous by the Beatles in the 1960s and which remains a draw for backpackers and yoga practitioners.

“She told us she sells bead necklaces online and the shoot was aimed at promoting her business," said RK Saklani, head of the local police station.

But in a statement to AFP, Marie-Helene said no-one was around when she carried out the stunt, and she did it to raise awareness about harassment in India.

“I chose to partially uncover on Laxman Jhula because each time I crossed the bridge I felt I was being harassed... My Indian sisters and fellow female travelers surely have experienced the same,” she wrote.

“The main goal was to help oppressed Indian women to access education and to leave abusive marriages or situations, where there are no other options or help.”

Police said Marie-Helene was arrested on Thursday and released on bail. Her mobile phone was seized as part of the investigation.

“The first thing I want to say is that I am sorry my actions hurt the local community,” Marie-Helene added. “I was lacking awareness on cultural specificities.”

Police said they were alerted after the footage was posted on social media. — AFP