People walk past an office building of Chinese tech firm Tencent, owner of messaging app WeChat, in Beijing, China August 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Aug 7 — Beijing today accused the United States of “arbitrary political manipulation and suppression” after President Donald Trump ordered sweeping restrictions against Chinese social media giants TikTok and WeChat.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing that the US move came at the expense of American users and companies. — AFP