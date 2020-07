WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up more than 212,000

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro as they hold images of people who died from Covid-19 or police violence at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil July 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, July 5 — The World Health Organisation reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases yesterday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months. — Reuters