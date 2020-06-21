British police say Reading stabbing attack treated as terrorist act

A police officer puts a traffic cone on a street following multiple stabbings reported in Reading, Britain June 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 21 — British police today said that a stabbing attack in a southern English town that left three people dead and another three injured was being treated as a terrorist attack but that there was no intelligence on any further attacks.

“This was an atrocity,” Britain’s top counter-terrorism officer, Neil Basu, said, adding that unarmed police officers had tackled the attacker.

Basu said that counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation and that the attack is not linked to the Black Lives Matter protest in the same park in Reading a few hours before yesterday’s attack. — Reuters