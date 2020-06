A South Korean soldier walks at a military checkpoint leading to North Korea's Kaesong joint industrial complex, in the border city of Paju early on July 10, 2013. — AFP pic

SEOUL, June 16 — North Korea appears to have blown up an inter-Korean liaison office located in its city of Kaesong, Yonhap news agency said today, citing a South Korean military source.

North Korea has made several threats against South Korea in recent days, and had threatened to destroy the office set up in 2018. — Reuters