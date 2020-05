Gravediggers wearing protective suits carry the coffin of Andre Wendel, who died from Covid-19 at the Sao Joao Batista cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 — Brazil reported a daily record of 26,417 new coronavirus cases yesterday, according to the Health Ministry, bringing its total tally to 438,238, second only to the United States in confirmed cases.

Brazil's death toll rose 1,156 from a day earlier to 26,754 confirmed fatalities from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, just shy of a record 1,188 deaths registered on May 21. — Reuters