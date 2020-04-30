Italy PM says to ease Covid-19 lockdown on basis of local conditions

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends the inauguration ceremony of the final section of Genoa's new bridge almost two years after the Morandi bridge collapsed killing 43 people in Genoa April 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

ROME, April 30 — Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday he would gradually relax the country's coronavirus lockdown taking into account differences in contagion levels in different parts of the country.

In a speech to parliament, Conte said a new stimulus package to support the economy, due to be presented in a few days, would include €15 billion (RM70 billion) for companies and €25 billion directly for payroll workers and the self-employed.

The lockdown imposed on March 9 will be gradually rolled back from May 4 and agreed with local authorities “taking account of the regions where the epidemiological situation is less severe,” Conte told the lower house of parliament.

However, the prime minister warned regions not to ease restrictions unilaterally, without consultations.— Reuters