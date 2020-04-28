Singapore virus death toll rises to 14 with 2 more dead, 7 new clusters emerge

The Covid-19 deaths have reached a total of 14 in Singapore with two more fatalities reported April 27, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 28 — Two Singaporean men, aged 82 and 81, yesterday became the 13th and 14th persons to die from complications due to Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) identified them as Cases 1595 and 9682 respectively.

Case 1595, the 82-year-old, was diagnosed on April 8, while Case 9682 tested positive on April 20.

“The National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to their families and is extending assistance to them,” MOH said in a press release.

Seven new clusters of infections have emerged here:

Acacia Home, a welfare home for destitute men at 30 Admiralty Street

Hai Leck Engineering, a company at 12 Tuas Drive providing engineering and construction services to industries

Lingjack Dormitory at 1 Woodlands Terrace

Four sites at 9 Gul Street 1, 3 Senoko Link, 44 Toh Guan Road East and 2 Woodlands Industrial Park E1 — TODAY