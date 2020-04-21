Thailand extends foreigners’ visas as coronavirus cases slow

Thailand is extending visas to prevent long queues at immigration. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 21 — Thailand’s cabinet approved a second automatic visa extension for foreigners for three more months today, in a bid to prevent long queues at immigration centres and stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Foreigners whose visas had expired since March 26 will be permitted to stay until July 30 without having to apply for an extension, said Narumon Pinyosinwat, spokeswoman for the Thai government.

A similar extension was granted until April 30. To combat the Covid-19 outbreak, Thailand has since late March banned entry to foreigners, except diplomats and work-permit holders.

Earlier today, Thailand confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase since March 14, and one death, a 50-year-old taxi driver.

The Southeast Asian nation has recorded 2,811 coronavirus cases and 48 fatalities. — Reuters