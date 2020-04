Medical personnel sort out medical supplies at a dormitory during the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore April 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 20 — Singapore's health ministry confirmed today an additional 1,426 cases of Covid-19 infection, a record daily jump that took the city-state's tally to 8,014.

The ministry said the vast majority of the new cases were among migrant workers living in dormitories. — Reuters

MORE TO COME