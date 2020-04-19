McDonald’s Singapore suspends all operations till May 4; last order for delivery at 10.30am on April 19

McDonald's said it had been advised to close by the Ministry of Health.— Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 19 — McDonald’s Singapore is suspending all restaurant operations, including its delivery and drive-through services, from today (April 19) till May 4, the company has announced.

All McDonald’s restaurants in Singapore will be closed for business with effect from 11am on Sunday. Its drive-through service will close at 8am, while the last order for delivery is at 10.30am.

The fast-food chain said on Sunday it has been advised to do so by the Ministry of Health as a "preventative action" in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

“These are indeed unprecedented times for all of us. We have done all we can to put in place every safety precautionary measure to keep our employees and customers safe – and will continue to do our part to flatten the curve,” Mr Kenneth Chan, McDonald’s Singapore’s managing director, said.

McDonald’s recently closed its restaurant at Changi Airport Terminal 3 and a drive-through store at a Shell petrol kiosk along Tampines Ave 2 after two employees tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of infected staff to seven.

In response to queries from TODAY, the fast-food chain said in a statement on Saturday that both outlets “were closed for deep-cleaning as soon as we were notified of the confirmed Covid-19 cases, and will remain closed until further notice”.

“In addition, we immediately advised all employees working in the same restaurant to serve a company-imposed 14-day leave of absence,” it added. — TODAY