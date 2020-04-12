Covid-19: Thailand records 33 new cases, three more deaths

A Buddhist monk wearing a face mask has his body temperature check due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) before entering the Wat Arun Ratchavararam in Bangkok, Thailand, April 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, April 12 — Thailand has recorded 33 new Covid-19 cases, which included seven doctors and medical personnel, as well as three more deaths, bringing the tally to 2,551 cases and 38 fatalities since the outbreak surfaced in the kingdom in January.

It is the lowest number of daily infections recorded in April, and it is also marks the fourth straight day of decline since 111 cases were reported on April 8.

Thailand recorded the highest daily increase — 188 confirmed cases — on March 22.

Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman, Thaweesilp Wissanuyothin said the latest fatalities were two Thai men aged 74 and 44, and a Thai woman aged 65. The trio had underlying chronic health conditions.

Since Thailand imposed a six-hour night curfew from 10pm to 4am on April 3, he said the number of new Covid-19 cases reported continued to decrease except for 111 new cases on April 8, which included 42 Thais returning from Indonesia the same day (April 8).

“We could control the situation as the people are giving good cooperation to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we cannot let our guard down. We should continue to practice social distancing and stay home,” he said at his daily Covid-19 briefing here today.

Of the 2,551 Covid-19 cases, 1,218 have been discharged from hospitals and returned home.

To date, the deadly virus has spread to 68 of the 77 provinces in the kingdom. Bangkok recorded the highest number of cases with 1,294 followed by Phuket (176), Nonthaburi (148), Samut Prakan (106), Yala (82) and Pattani (77).

As of today, a total of 81 doctors and medical personnel were infected.

As the Thai traditional new year starts tomorrow, Thaweesilp urged the people to follow the guidelines and preventive measures to contain Covid-19.

As the government has cancelled this year Songkran celebration, he urged the people do not splash water on each other as it poses risk for spreading the deadly virus.

Besides that, he said a total of 72 provinces have also banned sales of alcoholic beverages to discourage festivities and prevent gatherings during Songkran.

He said legal action including a fine of 100,000 baht (RM13,200) and a one-year jail term will be imposed on those who joined social gatherings during Songkran. — Bernama