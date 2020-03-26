Single-day high of 73 confirmed virus cases in Singapore, new cluster emerges

Seats are taped up to encourage social distancing, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, at a food centre in Singapore March 25, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, March 26 — In the largest one-day spike of Covid-19 cases to date, the Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday said 73 more cases were confirmed in Singapore, with 38 cases imported from abroad.

This brings the tally to 631 cases so far.

The imported cases had travel history to Europe, North America, the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) member countries as well as other parts of Asia. All except one were returning residents and long term pass holders, MoH said.

Of the remaining 35 locally transmitted cases, 27 were linked to previous cases while eight infections are currently unlinked. Contact tracing is ongoing, MoH said.

The ministry added that 160 people have fully recovered from Covid-19 and have been discharged from hospital — including three (Cases 94, 140 and 520) that were discharged on Tuesday.

Of the 404 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving.

Seventeen people are in critical condition under intensive care, MoH said, while two have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

In its statement, the ministry reminded those who have been issued with the 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) to remain in their place of residence in order to reduce the risk of community transmission from imported cases.

From yesterday midnight onwards, United Kingdom and United States returnees will serve their 14-day SHN in dedicated facilities, it added.

MoH said that further epidemiological investigations and contact tracing have uncovered links between previously announced and new cases. This was made possible with the assistance of the Singapore Police Force, it added.

The MoH said that in total, contact tracing is underway for 44 locally transmitted cases to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to affected countries or regions. — TODAY