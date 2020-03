File picture shows Indonesian President Joko Widodo inspecting Jakarta International airport in Tangerang March 13, 2020, of its preparation to fight against any spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, March 25 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s mother Sudjiatmi Notomiharjo died today in Solo, Central Java. She was 77.

According to local media breathed her last at 4.45pm (West Indonesian time).

However, the cause of her death is still unknown.

Indonesian president’s spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said Joko, popularly known as Jokowi, who had now left for Solo had yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Sudjiatmi was born on Feb 15, 1943 in Surakarta. — Bernama