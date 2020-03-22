Covid-19: Singapore to bar all tourists from entering, transiting

Singapore will bar all short-term visitors from entering or transiting through the country from 11.59pm on Monday. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Marc 22 — Singapore will bar all short-term visitors from entering or transiting through the country from 11.59pm on Monday (March 23), while only work pass holders in essential services such as healthcare and transport will be allowed to enter.

The heightened measures are due to the increased risk of Covid-19 cases being imported into Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday.

Previously, short-term visitors from most countries were allowed to come into Singapore, although they would have to serve a 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival. However, this meant that resources were expended to serve and enforce the order on them and, if they fell ill, to provide them with medical treatment, MOH said.

On Saturday, there were 533 short-term visitors arriving in Singapore, the ministry added.

Almost 80 per cent of Singapore’s new cases in the past three days were imported, MOH said, adding that most of them are Singapore residents and long term pass holders returning home from abroad.

Singapore on Saturday reported 47 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, 39 of which were imported.

The 39 imported cases have a travel history to Australia, Europe, North America, Asean and other parts of Asia. Among them, 33 were returning residents and long-term pass holders, while six were short-term visitors.

Malaysians with Singapore work permits will still be able to work in the Republic during this period, with appropriate accommodation arrangements. The transport of all types of goods between the two countries will also be facilitated, MOH said.

As to whether Malaysian work pass holders can enter Singapore during the lockdown, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs a multi-ministry taskforce that is tackling the crisis, said the two countries are “still working on arrangements”.

“And that’s something that is being discussed separately and certainly if there are any new flows (of workers) coming in, we will have to look at them, making sure that truly these are workers that are needed,” he said. — TODAY