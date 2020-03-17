Covid-19: Another 38 cases in Indonesia, tally now 172

The new cases were from Jakarta province and east and central Java. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, March 17 — Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Indonesia as the nationwide tally stood at 172 cases today.

Indonesian government spokesman for Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto said another 38 positive cases were recorded today alone.

“The total now stands at 172 cases, yesterday there 134 cases. The number of deaths remains at five,” he said in a live telecast via the official YouTube channel of Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) today.

The new cases were from Jakarta province and east and central Java. — Bernama