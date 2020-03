Thailand plans to close schools, bars and theaters to curb coronavirus, says spokeswoman

An airport officer wears a mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as she works at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok February 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, March 16 —Thailand plans to close down schools, bars, theaters and other entertainment centres to curb the spread of coronavirus as well as to postpone next month’s Thai New Year holiday to limit travel, a government spokeswoman said today.

The government will ask the cabinet tomorrow to consider postponing the traditional Songkran New Year holiday, which falls on April 13 to 15, to limit travel inside and outside of the country, deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said on Twitter.

The government will also ask the cabinet to consider closing of universities, schools, international schools, boxing arenas, cock fighting arenas, bars and theater nationwide to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, she said.

Thailand reported 32 new coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing its total tally to 114. One person has died of the virus in Thailand. Thirty seven people have recovered and been discharged from hospital. — Reuters