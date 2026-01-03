Smoke rises near Fort Tiuna, a military zone, during a full blackout, following explosions and loud noises, amid rising tensions between administrations of US President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas January 3, 2026. — Reuters pic
Saturday, 03 Jan 2026 4:40 PM MYT
WASHINGTON, Jan 3 — The United States is carrying out strikes inside Venezuela, a US official told Reuters early today.
The official, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not provide details. — Reuters