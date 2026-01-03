PAPAR, Jan 3 — Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman after a newborn baby boy was found abandoned in the women’s toilet of a petrol station in Bongawan early Thursday morning, Info X reported.

District police chief Supt Heryan Mohd Tahir said the incident came to light at about 1.20am after the same woman lodged a report claiming she had discovered the baby, who was later taken to Hospital Papar for examination and treatment.

He said investigations, including a review of closed-circuit television footage at the station, indicated that the woman was directly linked to the baby and is believed to be the child’s mother.

The baby is in stable condition and remains under hospital observation, while the woman has been detained to assist investigations, he added, noting that the case is being probed under the relevant laws.

Heryan said the welfare and safety of the baby are the priority, and urged anyone with information to contact Papar District Police Headquarters or the nearest police station, while cautioning the public against speculation or the spread of unverified information. — Daily Express