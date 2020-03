File photo of a man wearing a protective mask takes shelter under an umbrella as he walks along the Southbank in London, Britain March 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 7 — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 206, a rise of 43, British health officials said on Saturday.

So far in Britain, two patients who had confirmed positive for the virus have died, the health ministry and the Public Health England agency said. — Reuters