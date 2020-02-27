Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims to Mecca over Covid-19

Passengers coming from China wearing masks are checked by Saudi Health Ministry employees upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

RIYADH, Feb 27 — Saudi Arabia today suspended visas for pilgrims wishing to visit Mecca, the foreign ministry said, as the coronavirus spreads across the Middle East.

The government is “suspending entry to the Kingdom for the purpose of Umrah and visiting the Prophet's Mosque temporarily,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referring to the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year.

Umrah attracts tens of thousands of devout Muslims from all over the globe each month.