Thailand confirms two new covid-19 cases, bringing tally to 37

BANGKOK, Feb 25 — Thailand has recorded two new cases of Covid-19, bringing the tally in the country to 37, a senior health official said today.

Permanent Secretary to the Public Health Ministry, Dr Sukhum Kanchanapimai said the two new cases involved locals—a 31-year-old woman who had close contact with family members who returned from Guangzhou, China and a 29-year-old man, a driver for Chinese tourists.

He said the woman was receiving treatment at Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok, and the man at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province.

“We will monitor all close contacts of the (new) patients,” he said at a daily briefing on Covid-19, here, today.

To date, 37 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Thailand with 22 of them having fully recovered and discharged from hospitals, while the remaining 15 are still receiving treatment. There are 420 cases of PUI (patients under investigation) for Covid-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, Sukhum said Thailand would intensify screening on passengers arriving from countries recording local transmissions of Covid-19 at all entry points into the kingdom.

Besides passengers from China, he said the authorities were stepping up screening for travellers from Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Italy, USA and Iran.

He added that the health authorities were also intensifying screening at eight tourist attraction provinces – Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Krabi, Phuket, Chonburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Samut Prakan.

“Thailand screened 3.41 million travellers via its entry points in the kingdom,” he said. — Bernama