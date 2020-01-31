Erdogan hits out at some Arab countries’ ‘treason’ over Trump plan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today blasted some Arab countries for backing a Middle East peace plan unveiled by the United States. — Reuters pic

ANKARA, Jan 31 — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today blasted some Arab countries for backing a Middle East peace plan unveiled by the United States, condemning it as “treason.”

“Some Arab countries that support such a plan commit treason against Jerusalem, as well as against their own people, and more importantly against all humanity,” Erdogan told his party’s provincial heads in Ankara.

Erdogan, a pious Muslim and a strong advocate of Palestinian rights, singled out Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Jordan.

“Saudi Arabia in particular, you are silent. When will you break your silence? You look at Amman, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi are the same,” said the Turkish president.

“Shame on you! Shame on you! How will those hands that applaud (the plan) give an account of this treacherous step?”

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled the details of the long-awaited plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying that Jerusalem would remain Israel’s “undivided capital.” — AFP