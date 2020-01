A mother and her child wear a mask to prevent contacting a new coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea January 26, 2020. — Yonhap pic via Reuters

SEOUL, Jan 28 — South Korea plans to send charter flights this week to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, the epicentre of a virus outbreak in China, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said today.

The planes will arrive in the city as early as Thursday, he told a ministerial meeting aimed at discussing efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. — Reuters