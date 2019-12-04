Singaporean, 18, admits asking his sister, 12, for sexual act in exchange for K-pop BTS merchandise

An 18-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges of molestation and sexual exploitation of a child. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — After molesting his younger sister on two occasions earlier this year, an 18-year-old tried to get her to perform a sex act on him in return for merchandise from the popular Korean pop group BTS.

Yesterday, the teenager pleaded guilty in a district court to three charges of molestation and sexual exploitation of a child.

Another charge of using criminal force on his sister, who was aged 12 at the time, will be taken into consideration for sentencing on December 12. Neither sibling can be named due to a court order to protect her identity.

Deputy Principal District Judge Seah Chi-Ling called for reports to assess if he is suitable for probation or reformative training, which is a regimented rehabilitation programme imposed on offenders under the age of 21 who commit relatively serious crime..

The teenager — who does not have a lawyer — told the court that he had nothing to say in mitigation.

He tried to get permission to travel to Bali, Indonesia on a holiday later this week, but the judge told him that he should not be doing so when he was facing a court hearing.

The court heard that he first struck in January this year, when he and his sister were home.

She went to his room to ask about homework matters and sat next to him on his bed. He suddenly touched her private parts over her shorts for a few seconds, before she ran out of the room.

The next month, after the family had moved to a new home, he molested her again in their shared bedroom.

The pair of siblings were arguing over what television show to watch in the living room when he suddenly picked her up, carried her to the bedroom in a “princess carry” and laid her on his bed.

He then stroked her chest over her T-shirt. She responded by yelling at him to get out of the bedroom, which he did.

Finally, on the evening of April 15, the girl got home only to find that their bedroom door was closed.

After knocking and waiting for a moment without getting a response, she opened the door and found him masturbating.

She went to the living room and he followed her, repeatedly asking her to masturbate him. He offered to buy her BTS merchandise in return.

She refused and made a police report at Ang Mo Kio South Neighbourhood Police Centre a week later. — TODAY