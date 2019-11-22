Man charged with trespassing in NTU hostel, taking photos of male student showering

Lau Jun Wei is accused of trespassing into an NTU hostel on three separate days between February and April 2019. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 — A 20-year-old man has been handed seven charges, including taking two photographs of a male student showering in a residential hall at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and making obscene films.

Lau Jun Wei, whose occupation was not made known, returned to a district court on Wednesday (Nov 20) for a further mention of the case.

Lau was charged last month with three counts of criminal trespass and one count of causing distress to the student.

He is also facing three charges under the Films Act, for making obscene films at Jurong Point shopping mall.

NTU incident

The Singaporean, who is neither a student nor an employee of the university, is accused of trespassing into an NTU hostel on three separate days this year:

Feb 24, at about 5.20pm

April 16, at about 7.15pm

April 21, at about 12.30pm

Court documents showed that Lau allegedly took the photos on April 21. The alleged victim cannot be named due to a court order to protect his identity.

TODAY previously reported that several students helped to detain Lau that day at Hall of Residence 3.

An NTU spokesperson said then that closed-circuit television cameras cover most of the common areas in residential halls. Campus security guards also regularly patrol the halls and are stationed at every hall from 9pm to 9am.

If convicted of causing distress to the student under the Protection from Harassment Act, Lau could be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Criminal trespass carries a maximum punishment of three months’ jail and a fine of S$1,500.

Obscene films

Separately, Lau is accused of using his mobile phone to film a man masturbating another man in a toilet at Jurong Point on July 14 last year, at about 9pm.

He is also accused of making two films of himself masturbating a man in a toilet at the same mall on April 3.

First-time offenders convicted of making an obscene film under the Films Act could be jailed up to two years, fined up to S$40,000 or both. Repeat offenders could be jailed up to two years, fined up to S$100,000 or both.

Lau remains out on bail of S$5,000 and will return to court on December 11. — TODAY