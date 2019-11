A protester (centre) holds a bow and arrow as protesters gather at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, in Hong Kong November 14, 2019. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Nov 14 — Hong’s Kong government is expected to announce a weekend curfew, Chinese state media reported today, after some of the worst violence in months of pro-democracy unrest.

“#HKSAR government is expected to announce curfew for weekend,” the Global Times said in a post in English on its verified Twitter account.

The Global Times cited unnamed sources. There was no immediate comment from Hong Kong’s government. — AFP