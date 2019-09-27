Singaporean male nurse jailed, caned for molesting depressed patient in hospital

The court heard that a male nurse massaged his victim's breasts and then asked if she needed him to massage any other parts of her body. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 — A female patient seeking treatment for kidney stones wanted to tell hospital staff members about her depression but was instead molested by the male nurse-in-charge of her room.

Yesterday, the male nurse, a 26-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to 10 months’ jail and three strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to molesting his patient.

The nurse, the 24-year-old victim and the hospital where she was seeking treatment cannot be named due to a court order to protect the woman’s identity.

The court heard that around 6pm on August 28 last year, the patient pressed a button to call for assistance with the intention of informing staff members about her depression.

The accused attended to her, spoke to her and touched her forehead with his hand.

But he soon went further by using both hands to touch, then massage, her breasts over her top. He then placed both hands under her shirt and grabbed her breasts.

All this lasted for a few minutes, leaving the victim in shock and not knowing what to do, Deputy Public Prosecutor Bjorn Tan told the court.

A female nurse entered the room at this point and the male nurse moved his hands to the victim’s stomach, asking her if she felt any pain. She kept silent.

After the other nurse left, he started massaging the victim’s breast again for a few minutes and asked how she felt, and if she needed him to massage any other parts of her body.

After she replied “no”, he stood up and asked her if the massage was good, to which she again replied “no”.

He then smiled and left. She took a while to compose herself before approaching a female nurse to report the incident.

The accused’s lawyer, Beverly Lim, said in mitigation that his actions were spur-of-the-moment and that he did not use force or violence.

The accused had sent a letter to the victim through the investigating officer to apologise for his actions and is “deeply ashamed”, Lim added.

While sentencing the nurse, District Judge Christopher Tan noted that there was a “serious abuse of trust” and an “element of concealment” because he stopped molesting the victim when the female nurse came in but he resumed after she left.

“Over and above her medical condition, the patient was undergoing depression — she needed help... and he did what he did,” the judge said, adding that he imposed three strokes of the cane due to the “egregiousness and skin-to-skin contact”.

For using criminal force to molest his victim, the nurse could have been jailed up to two years, fined, or caned, or any combination of the three. — TODAY