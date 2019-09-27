Coffee sold online in Singapore found to contain banned substance that increases risk of stroke

S Gold Coffee is sold on social media platforms and local e-commerce websites for slimming. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 — Consumers here have been warned not to buy or drink S Gold Coffee — a brand of coffee sold online — after it was found to contain sibutramine, a banned substance that may increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a statement yesterday that it was alerted by a member of the public who became suspicious when her appetite “was suppressed significantly” after consuming the coffee.

Tests revealed that the product contained sibutramine, which used to be a prescription medicine for weight loss but has been banned here since 2010 as it increased the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Marketing materials for the product had listed insomnia as a “common reaction”, and stated that headaches and heart palpitations showed “the product is working towards internal detoxing and helps to improve blood circulation”, said HSA.

“In fact, these are known side effects of the banned sibutramine, which the sellers are misleading consumers into believing are beneficial effects of the product,” it added.

HSA said that it has directed respective local website administrators to remove the product from listings, and advised sellers and suppliers to stop selling it immediately.

It is illegal to sell and supply products which contain potent medicinal ingredients or banned substances, reminded the authority.

It added that sellers and suppliers could face prosecution. If convicted, they may be imprisoned for up to two years or fined up to SGD$5,000 (RM15,167), or both.

The authority advised consumers to stop taking the product immediately and to “see a doctor if they feel unwell or are concerned about their health”.

It also urged consumers to be wary of products that make exaggerated claims such as “inhibition of cancer cell growth” and “reducing the risk of developing colon cancer”. — TODAY