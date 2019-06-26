Malay Mail

ICC prosecutor asks to open an investigation on Bangladesh, Myanmar

Published 51 minutes ago on 26 June 2019

Rohingya have faced increasing persecution in their home state of Rakhine . —&nbsp;AFP pic
AMSTERDAM, June 26 —The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court took the next step toward opening a full investigation into alleged crimes against the Rohingya people who were driven from Myanmar to Bangladesh, a statement from the prosecutor said today.

After opening a preliminary inquiry in September 2018, the prosecutor said “she will submit a request for an authorisation to open an investigation into this situation.”

Although Myanmar is not a member of the court, the ICC has already determined it has jurisdiction over possible crimes in the region, due to the cross-border nature of the alleged crime of deportation and because Bangladesh is a member. — Reuters

