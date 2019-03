People walk on a broken bridge after it was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi island, Indonesia October 7, 2018. Indonesia is one of the world's most quake-prone countries. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, March 24 — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi today, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck 125km southeast of the city of Palu at a depth of 36km.

A double quake-and-tsunami disaster killed more than 2,000 people on Sulawesi last year. — Reuters