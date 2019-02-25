Malay Mail

Bahrain top court upholds jail sentence against three relatives of prominent activist

Published 16 minutes ago on 25 February 2019

Youths are seen cycling with a Bahraini flag in the village of Diraz west of Manama, Bahrain on February 12, 2016. Bahrain’s highest court upheld three-year jail sentences against three relatives of a prominent exiled political activist, a rights group said February 25, 2019, a case the UN describes as an unlawful act of reprisal over family connections. — Reuters pic
DUBAI, Feb 25 — Bahrain’s highest court upheld three-year jail sentences against three relatives of a prominent exiled political activist, a rights group said today, a case the UN describes as an unlawful act of reprisal over family connections.

Bahrain’s Court of Cassation rejected the appeal of Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei’s three family members, the London-based human rights group Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) said in a statement.

Alwadaei’s brother-in-law, Sayed Nazar Alwadaei, his cousin Mahmood Marzooq Mansoor and his mother-in-law Hajar Mansoor Hassan were sentenced on security-related charges in December 2017. — Reuters

