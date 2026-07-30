JULY 30 — The release of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into Lembaga Tabung Haji has transformed Malaysia’s political landscape in ways that extend far beyond the Negeri Sembilan state election.

Whether Barisan Nasional (BN) wins outright, performs modestly or even falls short, the RCI has permanently altered the national conversation.

It is no longer merely an election about personalities or campaign promises. It has become a referendum on governance, institutional integrity and the stewardship of some of Malaysia’s most important public institutions.

The RCI paints a troubling picture of governance failures, political interference and accounting practices that fell well below the standards expected of one of Malaysia’s most strategically important government-linked institutions.

Tabung Haji is not an ordinary investment body. It is entrusted with the savings of millions of Muslims preparing for the pilgrimage to Makkah. That symbolic significance makes any governance failure particularly damaging.

For years, scholars such as Professor Terence Gomez have documented structural weaknesses in Malaysia’s ecosystem of Government-Linked Companies (GLCs) and Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLICs). The Tabung Haji findings reinforce broader concerns that governance reforms cannot be selective or temporary. They must become permanent features of public administration.

This is where the political implications become especially significant.

The Unity Government was built upon an uneasy partnership between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional. Their cooperation has never been free from tension. Yet the alternative political alignment involving closer cooperation between BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) now raises an unavoidable question.

How comfortably can BN deepen cooperation with PN when renewed public attention is being directed towards governance controversies that largely originated during previous administrations?

Politics is rarely conducted in a courtroom alone. It is conducted equally in the court of public opinion.

Legal responsibility and political responsibility are not always identical. An individual may not be personally implicated in wrongdoing yet still bear political consequences because of proximity to an administration under public scrutiny. This phenomenon is neither unique to Malaysia nor necessarily fair. Nevertheless, it is an enduring reality of democratic politics.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi therefore faces a particularly delicate challenge. As Deputy Prime Minister and President of UMNO, he must simultaneously strengthen confidence in his party while demonstrating that today’s leadership is committed to governance standards that differ from the past. That is easier said than done.

Political rehabilitation requires more than electoral victories. It requires sustained public confidence that lessons have genuinely been learned.

No amount of political messaging can completely erase public memories overnight. Trust, once weakened, can only be rebuilt gradually through transparency, accountability and institutional reform.

Meanwhile, BN and PN remain perfectly entitled to cooperate electorally. Democracy permits parties to forge new alliances and pursue shared electoral objectives. Their cooperation from Johor to Negeri Sembilan—and potentially to Melaka—falls squarely within democratic competition.

Yet every political strategy carries political costs.

The closer PN aligns itself with BN, the more likely it becomes that voters will evaluate both parties collectively rather than separately. Electoral partnerships inevitably create shared political fortunes. Successes become shared successes; controversies likewise become shared burdens.

For PAS in particular, this presents an important dilemma.

For decades PAS has cultivated an image of moral rectitude and principled governance. Closer political cooperation with BN inevitably invites voters to ask whether PAS is prepared to defend, explain or distance itself from governance controversies associated with previous administrations. Even where legal responsibility may not exist, political association inevitably invites closer public scrutiny.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry report found weaknesses in Tabung Haji’s governance, including political interference in the management of the pilgrim fund and the distribution of its profits. — File picture by Hari Anggara

The same principle applies across the political spectrum.

The RCI should not become a weapon for selective outrage. Rather, it should serve as a reminder that every government—past, present and future—must submit itself to the highest standards of accountability.

Ultimately, this is why questions about the timing of the RCI may miss the larger point.

Some ask why the report was released now instead of earlier.

The more meaningful question is why Malaysians should delay confronting uncomfortable truths at all.

Royal Commissions of Inquiry exist precisely because democratic societies cannot improve without understanding past failures. Elections should not suspend accountability. On the contrary, elections provide the very moment when accountability becomes most meaningful.

The Malaysian electorate deserves full information before casting its vote. Voters are entitled to judge whether political parties have acknowledged past shortcomings, implemented meaningful reforms and demonstrated genuine commitment to better governance.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has repeatedly argued that institutional reform cannot be completed within a single parliamentary term. Whether one agrees or disagrees with that assessment, the Tabung Haji RCI illustrates why governance reform is necessarily a long-term undertaking rather than a short-term political slogan.

The Negeri Sembilan election therefore carries significance beyond the boundaries of one state.

It has become a test of whether Malaysians are prepared to reward sustained institutional reform, demand higher standards of governance from every political coalition, and insist that the stewardship of public institutions never again falls below the expectations of the people they are meant to serve.

The true legacy of the Tabung Haji RCI should not be partisan advantage. It should be the strengthening of Malaysia’s institutions so that public trust, once broken, can be restored through transparency, professionalism and accountability rather than political rhetoric alone

* Phar Kim Beng is a director at the Institute of International and Asean Studies International Islamic University of Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.