PUTRAJAYA, July 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has submitted several improvement recommendations to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to strengthen the management of dangerous goods (DG), following a governance investigation related to the incident at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Through a post on MACC’s official Facebook today, the commission said that one of the main recommendations put forward is the use of high-tech scanners based on artificial intelligence (AI) by all cargo terminal operators handling DG.

“MACC’s Governance Investigation Division (BPT) also suggested that the DG Unit be strengthened through the addition of officers and the upgrading of the existing system to enhance the effectiveness of monitoring and enforcement,” according to the statement.

The approval of the recommendation was formalised through the signing of the Governance Improvement Report by CAAM deputy chief executive officer Captain Mohd Radzi Mohamad Alias and MACC BPT director Datuk Mohd Zaki Hassan.

The report was presented by MACC BPT deputy director II Ahmad Shukri Mohamad Taib.

According to the statement, CAAM welcomed the proposed recommendations and is committed to implementing them in stages.

“This strategic collaboration reflects the ongoing commitment of the MACC and CAAM in strengthening governance, enhancing compliance, and ensuring the handling of dangerous goods is carried out according to international aviation safety standards,” added the statement. — Bernama