July 30 — The announcement of a special task force between the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) to address revenue leakages now requires greater clarification, particularly on its scope of authority, operational focus and how it will report its findings to the public.

The strategic collaboration between the two agencies is a positive step towards strengthening enforcement, especially in tackling issues involving container management, smuggling, document forgery and attempts to evade tax payments.

However, it remains unclear how the task force will operate, including whether its primary role will be monitoring, prevention or enforcement against those involved in such offences.

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman previously said the proposal to establish the task force was discussed during a courtesy visit by Customs director-general Datuk Amran Ahmad to the MACC headquarters.

He said the two agencies also exchanged views on operational challenges, including customs inspection procedures, bureaucratic hurdles and internal issues faced by the Customs Department.

When it comes to protecting national revenue, transparency is essential to ensure that efforts to combat leakages go beyond inter-agency cooperation and translate into concrete action that strengthens public confidence. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

According to him, the meeting also discussed mechanisms to curb leakages in container management under the jurisdiction of the Customs Department at ports nationwide.

Meanwhile, Amran said the Customs Department had shared information on the modus operandi of syndicates attempting to evade taxes, including through smuggling and the falsification of information or documents to obtain approvals under certain categories.

Given this, further clarification is needed on the role of the proposed task force, including how its effectiveness will be measured and whether the outcomes of its monitoring and enforcement efforts will be made public.

When it comes to protecting national revenue, transparency is essential to ensure that efforts to combat leakages go beyond inter-agency cooperation and translate into concrete action that strengthens public confidence.

The collaboration between the MACC and the Customs Department is a welcome initiative to reinforce the integrity of Malaysia’s trade administration. However, its success will ultimately depend on clear implementation, continuous oversight and transparent reporting to the public.

* Jeyenderan is the chief executive officer of Maritime Network Sdn Bhd

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.