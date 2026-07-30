REMBAU, July 30 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) aims to finalise the workplace mental health policy draft by September or October, once engagement sessions with ministries, agencies and other stakeholders are completed.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the engagement sessions would involve the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma), the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) and the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC).

He said the timeframe would allow the ministry to develop a comprehensive policy and guidelines aimed at creating a conducive, safe and harmonious working environment.

“We are looking at a timeline of around September or October to give our team sufficient time to conduct the engagement sessions and subsequently develop the policy and guidelines.

“This is very important because mental health challenges must be given due attention,” he told reporters after attending the MOH’s 2026 Merdeka Celebration programme for Negeri Sembilan, which was also attended by State Health Director Dr Zuraida Mohamed, at Hospital Rembau here today.

On July 15, Dzulkefly said the MOH planned to develop the workplace mental health policy to create a conducive, safe and harmonious working environment in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Commenting on suggestions that the policy should go beyond the provision of counselling services, Dzulkefly said the ministry would ensure it also takes into account various aspects, including work-life balance and support mechanisms for employees.

He said the policy is aimed at ensuring workplaces have the capacity to provide an environment that supports employees’ mental well-being, while helping to reduce the risk of burnout and excessive workload.

In a separate development, Dzulkefly said the MOH would continue to strengthen hospital services nationwide through the cluster hospital concept, under which specialists from lead hospitals provide services at non-specialist hospitals.

He said non-specialist hospitals would also be upgraded in stages into hospitals with selected specialist services, based on needs, demand and suitability.

“The improvements are not limited to upgrading hospitals to provide selected specialist services, but also involve strengthening specialist disciplines, including paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology (O&G), ophthalmology, and ear, nose and throat (ENT) services,” he said.

Dzulkefly said the approach would not necessarily involve building new hospitals or adding new blocks, but would also focus on enhancing specialist service capacity and strengthening the primary healthcare system. — Bernama