KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is focusing on increasing the production of agri-food commodities with low Self-Sufficiency Ratio (SSR) levels to reduce the country’s dependence on food imports.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin said commodities that still require attention include ginger, with an SSR of 15.5 per cent, mangoes (20 per cent), rice (about 52 per cent) and fresh milk (66.7 per cent).

He said efforts to raise SSR could not be applied across all commodities, as factors such as crop suitability and commercial viability must be taken into account.

“Not all food crops are suitable for cultivation in Malaysia. Therefore, there are other commercial factors that need to be considered,” he said in reply to a supplementary question from Senator Abdul Nasir Idris during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

Abdul Nasir wanted to know the main commodities contributing to the country’s agri-food import bill, which reached RM93.7 billion in 2024, and whether the Federal Government planned to provide incentives or special payments to Kedah in recognition of the state’s commitment to preserving paddy fields.

Chan said the government is prioritising strategic commodities with the potential for increased production, including grain corn, to ensure a stable supply of livestock feed inputs.

He said that besides boosting domestic production, the government is also strengthening food supply preparedness through the management of buffer stocks, including maintaining the country’s physical rice stock at 1.05 million metric tonnes as of July 7, 2026, sufficient to meet national demand for 6.23 months.

Meanwhile, in response to concerns over food supply to rural areas in Sabah and Sarawak, Chan said KPKM is working with PLANMalaysia to develop the National Food Source Area Land Use Planning Master Plan to safeguard food production areas.

He added that the Sabah and Sarawak state governments may also submit proposals under the National Agri-Food Empowerment Programme (PPAN) to obtain Federal Government funding for agricultural development in selected areas. — Bernama