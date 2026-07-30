PORT DICKSON, July 30 — Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has questioned why issues involving Tabung Haji were raised during the Negri Sembilan state election campaign, although he welcomed efforts to bring the matter to public attention, Sinar Harian reported.

Asyraf said calls for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate allegations involving Tabung Haji had actually been made six years ago when he was leading the Umno Youth wing.

He said the investigation should cover not only the period before 2020 but also the recovery process implemented afterwards, including asset sales and organisational restructuring.

“I believe everything that is to be revealed must be debated and, preferably, also brought to Parliament, as with other RCIs including the RCI into Felda, so that all parties can take responsibility.

“Most importantly, no one should be left out. The question is, why does it have to be done today during the Negri Sembilan state election? That is what raises questions among the public,” he was quoted as saying.

He said this to reporters after the Community Chinese Gathering Programme in Kampung Pachitan, Chuah here yesterday.

Asyraf said appropriate action should be taken if any wrongdoing was found, adding that the issue should not be used to create negative perceptions that could affect an important institution for Malays and Muslims.

On whether the issue could influence Malay voters, he said voters were now more mature and wise in making decisions based on their experience in previous elections.

“I think voters are very wise. In Johor, too, past issues were raised. For example, Barisan Nasional won by a large majority, Datuk Seri Najib would be released. So I think voters are wise enough to make decisions and take a stand,” he said.

Meanwhile, Asyraf expressed confidence that there had been a shift in support among the Chinese community, which he claimed was disappointed with the government’s failure to fulfil some of its previous promises, as well as facing rising business costs.

He claimed that many Chinese business owners had met BN representatives and complained that doing business was no longer as favourable as before.

“Many Chinese business owners have come to meet us, telling us that ‘business is not as friendly as before’,” he said.

He said BN would continue urging the Chinese community to make the best decision and return its support to the coalition.

In a separate development, Asyraf said BN did not want to be overly confident ahead of polling day despite receiving positive indicators, and would instead continue working hard to win voters’ support until the final moment.