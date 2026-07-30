NILAI, July 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has pledged to continue working tirelessly to elevate Malaysia’s standing as a model country in the region through an administration built on integrity and service to the people.

He said although the government still faced various challenges and unresolved issues, efforts would continue to improve governance for the well-being of the people.

“I may be an older leader, but I continue to work with the drive and determination of a younger person. I love this state and want to elevate its standing. I want Negeri Sembilan and Malaysia to become examples for the region.

“But we must continue working hard. We have done our best. Is it enough? Not yet... I am the first to acknowledge and apologise for any shortcomings and weaknesses because I want this state to be governed well,” he said at the Grand Finale Jelajah Kekal Harapan programme here last night.

Anwar said the success of an administration was not measured by claims that all problems had been solved, but by the commitment to carry out responsibilities with honesty and transparency.

Citing the administration of Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Anwar said several issues remained to be addressed, including unfinished housing projects, repairs to homes of the poor, and the welfare of the Orang Asli and Indian communities.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, stressed that the current government leadership was working sincerely and tirelessly without abusing power or benefiting from the country’s resources.

“Not only him (Aminuddin), I too work from morning until night, seven days a week, yet not all problems have been resolved. But the difference is that we work sincerely. I do not take the people’s money.

“Criticise me as much as you want, but one thing I acknowledge is that I do not take away the people’s rights and I am not arrogant,” he said.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, urged Negeri Sembilan voters to give Aminuddin and PH another opportunity to continue leading the state in the upcoming state election (PRN).

“I hope you use this opportunity wisely to choose a government that can continue to administer the state well. Aminuddin has his weaknesses, but he is clean and hardworking.

“Negeri Sembilan is also developing. Give him the opportunity to continue because he has carried out his responsibilities well. A strong Negeri Sembilan will strengthen the Federal Government,” he said.

A total of 867,151 ordinary voters will cast their ballots this Saturday to elect representatives for the 36 state seats, with 103 candidates vying for the constituencies.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama