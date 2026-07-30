KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — From ATM withdrawals to passport renewals, and even how they buy household appliances, Malaysians are now seeing a series of changes that affects their daily routines — including how they pay for fuel or access government services.

Some measures have already taken effect, while others are proposed reforms aimed at tightening enforcement, reducing subsidy leakages and pushing more services online.

Here are some of the changes that could affect Malaysians' daily lives.

Households can get RM200 off energy-efficient fridges and air-conditioners

Replacing an old refrigerator or air-conditioner could become slightly cheaper under the government's NUR@PETRA 2026 programme, which offers a RM200 e-rebate for eligible households buying selected energy-efficient appliances.

The programme, implemented by the Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia (Seda Malaysia) under the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra), covers air-conditioners and refrigerators carrying four-star or five-star energy efficiency ratings recognised by the Energy Commission and Energy Commission of Sabah.

Consumers are not restricted to only a few brands. The NUR@PETRA database lists eligible models from various manufacturers, with consumers able to check approved products before making purchases. The list can be searched by appliance type and brand through the programme's website. (https://nur.seda.gov.my/ publics/product)

The rebate is part of the government's wider push to encourage Malaysians to switch to appliances that consume less electricity, which could help households manage long-term electricity costs while supporting Malaysia's energy transition goals.

For 2026, the government allocated RM32 million for 160,000 rebates under the domestic programme.

Eligible households can claim one rebate per electricity account for one qualifying appliance — either an air-conditioner or refrigerator. Purchases must be made through registered retailers or participating online platforms.

Malaysians no longer pay RM1 when using other banks' ATMs

A small but familiar banking charge has been removed.

From July 1, bank customers can withdraw cash from any MEPS or shared ATM nationwide without paying the previous RM1 interbank withdrawal fee.

The move is expected to benefit Malaysians who live in areas where their own bank's ATM may not be available, as well as those who frequently rely on different bank machines.

However the move only involves bank-owned ATM machines and non-bank operated ATMs may still charge fees.

A 10-year passport is now available

Malaysians who frequently travel can now opt for a passport with a longer validity period.

The 10-year passport costs RM350 and comes with enhanced security features aimed at improving protection against forgery and identity fraud.

The upgrade includes improved passport materials, stronger security elements and updated biometric features.

The longer validity means travellers who previously renewed their passports every five years can reduce the frequency of renewals.

Students get more time to use book vouchers

To strengthen reading culture, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that all students under the Education Ministry, as well as university students nationwide under the Higher Education Ministry, will continue to receive RM100 each for book purchases.

Students receiving government book vouchers will have until October 31, 2026 to use them for purchases from participating bookstores.

The initiative aims to support students facing rising education costs while encouraging reading and access to learning materials.

Fuel subsidies move to a MyKad-based system

One of the biggest changes this year is the government's overhaul of its fuel subsidy programme.

From July 1, the previous Budi Diesel Individu cash assistance scheme was replaced by Budi Madani Diesel, with eligible motorists now receiving subsidised fuel directly at the pump instead of monthly cash payments. Verification is done using the holder's MyKad.

The move also integrates the diesel subsidy with the wider Budi Madani platform, which will also administer the targeted RON95 petrol subsidy. Existing Budi Diesel recipients were automatically migrated to the new mechanism without having to submit a fresh application.

Under the new system, eligible motorists may continue paying using cash, debit or credit cards, or selected e-wallets, but their subsidy entitlement is verified through their MyKad at participating petrol stations.

The government says the new approach is aimed at reducing leakages, curbing smuggling and ensuring fuel subsidies are received only by eligible Malaysians.

Imported EV rules tightened

Malaysia has also tightened requirements for fully imported electric vehicles.

The first is a minimum cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) value requirement of RM200,000, while the second requirement is a motor power limit of 180 kilowatts (kW) and above.

It comes into effect on July 1, 2026.

The government introduced a full exemption on import duty, excise duty and sales tax for fully imported (CBU) electric vehicles in 2022 to boost EV adoption and support the local industry.

Originally due to end in 2023, the incentive was extended twice before expiring at the end of 2025.

The move is aimed at positioning imported EVs in the premium segment while encouraging companies to invest in local assembly and the domestic electric vehicle ecosystem.

EPF services move further online

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has continued its digitalisation push, reducing reliance on physical counters for certain transactions.

Members and employers are encouraged to use online platforms and self-service facilities for services that can be completed digitally.

However, EPF branches will continue handling matters requiring assistance, including withdrawals and consultations.

Businesses get longer licence renewal periods in Kuala Lumpur

Businesses operating in Kuala Lumpur can now renew certain DBKL licences for periods of up to three years.

The move is aimed at reducing administrative burden on businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, by reducing the need for annual renewals.

Tougher rules coming for dangerous driving, cybercrime

Several other changes are not yet fully in force but could affect Malaysians once implemented.

Proposed amendments to traffic laws include tougher penalties for speeding and dangerous driving, including a proposed minimum RM500 speeding fine.

See the list of changes here: https://www.malaymail. com/news/malaysia/2026/06/24/ some-things-you-should-know- about-malaysias-proposed-new- traffic-law-including-minimum- rm500-speeding-fine/224919

Separately, Malaysia is strengthening its cybercrime laws amid growing concerns over deepfakes, online scams, identity theft and the misuse of artificial intelligence to create fake content.

The Cyber Crime Bill 2026, which consists of eight parts and 61 clauses, was passed by the Dewan Rakyat on July 1 and was drafted to repeal the Computer Crime Act 1997 and strengthen the country’s legal framework for dealing with the increasingly complex threat of cyber crime.

Anti bullying law makes parents liable as well

Parents may now be held legally liable for acts of bullying committed by their children under the Anti-Bullying Act 2026, which introduces the concept of shared family responsibility.

The Anti-Bullying Act incorporates an element of shared responsibility that may bind family members, including in relation to the payment of fines imposed.

The Act, which passed by Parliament on December 3 last year, aims to establish a specific mechanism to address bullying cases involving all victims as defined and provided for under the Act.

Under this Act, the Minister of Education, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), the Minister of Defence, the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, and the Minister of Home Affairs are empowered to manage and regulate bullying cases in educational institutions or other institutions under their respective responsibilities and jurisdictions.

An Anti-Bullying Tribunal will be established as a dedicated quasi-judicial body to receive, hear and determine bullying complaints lodged by victims.