KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Police have confirmed that the pipe bomb threat at Centrepoint South Tower, Mid Valley City here last night was a hoax, and that no explosives were found at the premises.

Brickfields police chief ACP Hoo Chang Hook said the Brickfields district police headquarters (IPD) Control Centre received a call regarding the incident from the building’s security manager at 8.17 pm.

He said the complainant told police that the management had received an email claiming that a pipe bomb had been planted at the location, prompting the immediate evacuation of the building as a precautionary measure.

“Acting on the information, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Bomb Disposal Unit and K9 Unit were deployed to conduct a thorough inspection of the premises at 10.30 pm.

“A comprehensive search of the premises found no explosives, suspicious objects or bomb-related devices at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Elaborating, Hoo said preliminary investigations found that the hoax email was believed to have been sent by an irresponsible party with the aim of causing fear and disrupting public safety.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or network services. — Bernama