SEREMBAN, July 30 — The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, has ordered the immediate revocation of the Darjah Seri Utama Negeri Sembilan (SPNS) and Darjah Dato’ Setia Negeri Sembilan (DSNS) awards conferred on Tan Sri Dr Mohd Rais Yatim.

Negri Sembilan Awards Registrar Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim said in a statement issued today that the decision was made to preserve the dignity, honour and prestige of the Negri Sembilan Royal Institution.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan has ordered the revocation of the Darjah Seri Utama Negeri Sembilan (SPNS) (2001) and Darjah Dato’ Setia Negeri Sembilan (DSNS) (1979) awards conferred on Tan Sri Dr Mohd Rais Yatim, effective immediately,” he said.

Mohd Rais, who is currently chairman of Parti Wawasan Negara, previously served as Negri Sembilan menteri besar from July 12, 1978 to April 29, 1982.