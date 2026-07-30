JOHOR BAHRU, July 30 — Police have arrested a 19-year-old college student and her boyfriend of the same age to assist in the investigation into the murder of a newborn baby girl found with multiple stab wounds at a rented house in Taman Setia Mutiara, Kluang, yesterday.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said police received a report at 1 pm after the woman was admitted to Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital following childbirth.

He said initial investigations found that the baby girl was discovered by a lecturer in the toilet bowl of the rented house.

“During an examination at the hospital, doctors discovered a second baby (a twin) still in the student’s womb. The baby was subsequently delivered safely,” he told a press conference at the Johor Police Headquarters today.

It is learned that a seven-day remand order against the boyfriend had also been issued by the Kluang Magistrate Court to facilitate further investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 315 of the same Code for unlawful abortion attempt. — Bernama