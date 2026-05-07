MAY 7 — The vision was bold and timely: a Malaysia free from waste, where resources circulate in a continuous loop of use and reuse. As highlighted in the recent forum by Friends of Sustainable Malaysia, this ambition has been enshrined in national plans for over two decades, from the 8th to the current 12th Malaysia Plan. Yet, as Datuk Dr Nadzry aptly noted, we find ourselves in a frustrating loop of our own—one of promising policies, stalled execution, and public scepticism.

The transition to a circular economy and genuine waste minimisation is not failing due to a lack of will, but because of systemic flaws in governance, communication, and trust. To move from aspiration to reality, the government must undertake a radical, transparent, and inclusive overhaul.

First, consolidate and empower. The most critical obstacle—the absence of a single driving entity—is a classic Malaysian ailment: siloed governance. Waste management, environmental regulation, industry incentives, and urban planning are scattered across federal, state, and local authorities, with overlapping jurisdictions and conflicting priorities. The government must immediately establish a High-Powered Circular Economy Authority, reporting directly to the Prime Minister.

This body must have the mandate to cut through bureaucracy, harmonise policies across ministries (Housing, Local Government, Environment, Energy, Trade), and hold all stakeholders accountable. It must be the singular command centre for the nation’s zero-waste mission, equipped with real authority and a clear, time-bound roadmap under the upcoming 13th Plan.

Agricultural residues are repurposed as feedstock for bioenergy development as part of efforts to build a circular bioeconomy. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Second, rebuild trust through radical transparency. Public distrust, especially regarding projects like incineration plants, is not irrational; it is a symptom of decades of opaque decision-making and perceived lax enforcement. The government cannot engineer consent through slick PR campaigns about “proven technologies.” It must earn trust. This means launching a National Circular Economy Dashboard—a publicly accessible, real-time portal showing data on waste generation, recycling rates, landfill capacities, emissions from treatment facilities, and enforcement actions.

It means mandating and publishing independent environmental impact assessments for all waste infrastructure projects, with genuine public consultations held before sites are selected. Communities must be treated as partners, not obstacles. Furthermore, strengthening and empowering the Department of Environment with more inspectors, greater prosecutorial power, and public reporting of violations is non-negotiable.

Third, communicate with clarity and context. The “urgency” of waste crises is communicated as abstract tonnes in landfills, not as relatable impacts on public health, household budgets, or local environments like polluted rivers. The narrative must shift. Communicate the circular economy not as a cost, but as an opportunity—for green jobs, for innovation, for cleaner neighbourhoods, and for resource security. A nationwide, sustained public education campaign, leveraging influencers, community leaders, and school curricula, must demystify segregation, highlight successful local initiatives, and make “reduce, reuse, recycle” a tangible civic duty.

Finally, pivot to a data-driven, incentivised ecosystem. Policies without rigorous monitoring, evaluation, and adaptive learning are merely declarations. The government must invest in a robust national waste data infrastructure. This data should then drive policy: implementing extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes that mandate brands to manage the lifecycle of their packaging, with fees modulated by recyclability.

It should inform fiscal policies—significant tax breaks for companies designing circular products or using recycled materials, and for municipalities that achieve high diversion rates. Conversely, the outdated, cheap landfill gate fee must be revised to reflect true environmental costs, making recycling and recovery economically attractive.

The 13th Malaysia Plan must be the execution plan. It must move beyond visionary chapters to allocate specific budgets, define strict KPIs, and name responsible entities. The circular economy agenda is too critical for our environmental resilience, economic future, and social well-being to be lost in the gap between plan and action.

Malaysia has the frameworks; now it needs the focus, the fortitude, and, most importantly, the faith of its people. The government must lead this transformation not from a distant podium, but from the front, with open books and a willing ear, turning a twenty-year dream into a tangible national achievement.

* Professor Datuk Dr Ahmad Ibrahimis affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an Adjunct Professor at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.