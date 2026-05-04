MAY 4 — The recent controversy surrounding the SPM Moral Studies grading has triggered widespread concern, but the official response — ordering a review — falls short of addressing a deeper structural issue. At stake is not merely the fairness of a single subject’s marking scheme, but whether elements within Malaysia’s secondary education system are functioning, intentionally or otherwise, as gatekeeping mechanisms that restrict access to affordable tertiary education.

Reports indicate that high-performing students received unexpectedly low grades in Moral Studies, with opaque grading thresholds and unusually high cut-offs for top distinctions.¹ This raises fundamental questions about transparency and accountability in a subject that plays a decisive role in determining access to scholarships, matriculation programmes, and entry into public universities.

This issue must be viewed in the broader context of Malaysia’s education framework. The matriculation system, for example, continues to operate under a 90:10 quota favouring Bumiputera students, even after significant expansion in the number of available places.² While policy adjustments have occasionally been introduced — such as automatic matriculation offers for students achieving excellent results regardless of race³ — the structural imbalance remains intact.

In such an environment, any opacity or unpredictability in grading cannot be treated as neutral. Instead, it risks becoming a filtering mechanism that disproportionately affects non-Bumiputera students, particularly Indian Malaysians, many of whom already navigate systemic disadvantages in education access.

The author argues that the SPM Moral Studies grading controversy reflects deeper structural inequalities within Malaysia’s education system, where opaque assessment methods and longstanding quota-based policies risk functioning as barriers to equitable access to tertiary education and socio-economic mobility. — Bernama pic

Other institutional features reinforce this pattern. Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), for instance, continues to maintain a Bumiputera-only admission policy, with the government signalling that this position will remain unchanged.⁴ Meanwhile, Tamil schools, which serve a large portion of the Indian Malaysian community, have long faced challenges relating to infrastructure, funding, and long-term sustainability.⁵

These are not isolated issues. They form part of a broader ecosystem in which access to opportunity is shaped by a combination of policy design, administrative opacity, and structural constraints.

Comparative experiences from other jurisdictions demonstrate how education systems can be used, deliberately or otherwise, to entrench inequality. Under apartheid in South Africa, the Bantu Education system was explicitly designed to limit the socio-economic mobility of Black South Africans.⁶ In the United States, racial segregation in schools was deemed inherently unequal in the landmark case of Brown v Board of Education.⁷ In Europe, the disproportionate placement of Roma children in special education institutions was found by the European Court of Human Rights to constitute unlawful discrimination.⁸

These examples underscore a critical point: systemic inequality in education rarely begins with overt exclusion. More often, it emerges through subtler mechanisms — opaque assessment criteria, unequal resource allocation, and policy frameworks that produce disparate outcomes across communities.

The use of the term “apartheid” in this context is therefore not rhetorical excess, but a warning. While Malaysia does not operate a formal system of racial segregation in education, the cumulative effect of current policies and practices risks creating parallel realities of access and opportunity.

For Indian Malaysians in particular, the stakes are significant. Education has historically been one of the primary avenues for socio-economic mobility. When barriers — whether through grading opacity, quota systems, or institutional limitations — systematically constrain that pathway, the long-term implications extend beyond individual students to entire communities.

If the government is committed to equitable access, the response must go beyond administrative review. It requires structural reform: transparency in grading standards, meaningful avenues for appeal, data-driven audits of educational outcomes, and a reassessment of policies that produce disproportionate effects across racial and socio-economic lines.

When high-performing students are repeatedly told that they are not good enough despite evidence to the contrary, the issue is no longer one of individual performance.

It is a question of whether the system itself is functioning as intended — or whether it is, in fact, failing a generation of young Malaysians.

* Vivek Sukumaran is a litigation lawyer who runs a firm in Kuala Lumpur. He currently chairs the Bar Council Criminal Law Committee.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.

Footnotes

1. Malay Mail, “Fadhlina orders review of SPM Moral Studies after furore over unfair grading” (May 3, 2026).

2. Ministry of Education Malaysia, statements on matriculation quota expansion maintaining 90:10 ratio.

3. Malay Mail, “Automatic matriculation placement for top SPM scorers regardless of race” (2024).

4. Free Malaysia Today, “UiTM says committed to Bumiputera admission policy” (2024).

5. The Star, “Help Tamil schools survive” (2025).

6. South African History Online, “Bantu Education and the Soweto Uprising.”

7. Brown v Board of Education, 347 U.S. 483 (1954).

8. D.H. and Others v Czech Republic, European Court of Human Rights (2007).