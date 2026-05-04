SHAH ALAM, May 4 — A total of 280 police reports have been lodged as of yesterday over the circulation of a caricature on social media containing elements deemed insulting to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, on April 25.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the reports were received from across the country, lodged by various parties condemning what he described as an extreme act of provocation.

“Investigations are currently being conducted under Bandar Kinrara RPT: 4809/26 and classified under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

“The main focus of the ongoing investigation by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), is to track down and apprehend those responsible for tarnishing the sovereignty of the royal institution,” he said in a statement today.

Shazeli also advised the public to leave the investigation process entirely to the authorities and to refrain from making comments or speculation that could disrupt the case.

He said any further developments would be announced when necessary.

Earlier, several parties, including Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, state executive councillors and non-governmental organisations, had called on the PDRM and MCMC to take firm action against the post deemed insulting to the Sultan of Selangor. — Bernama